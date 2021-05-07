Foreigner to bring their greatest hits to Simmons Bank Arena this August

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video shown above is from March 2021.
Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour” to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, August 8 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable service charges and will go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.
VIP packages available at www.foreigneronline.com.
With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.
Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.
