Foreigner to bring their greatest hits to Simmons Bank Arena this August

Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video shown above is from March 2021.

Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner On Tour” to the Theater at Simmons Bank Arena on Sunday, August 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable service charges and will go on sale Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m.

VIP packages available at www.foreigneronline.com.

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.