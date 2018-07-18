LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons inspired the musical "Jersey Boys" causing a surge in the group's popularity. The group is coming to Verizon Arena at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.

The group made their hay in the 1960s with numerous hits, such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” "Sherry," “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

Valli is touring to promote his new album "Romancing the '60s," his first in 15 years.

Tickets are $57-$122 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 online.

© 2018 KTHV