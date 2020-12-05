NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. —

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting movie theaters along in Arkansas, Metroplex Live and the Arkansas Cinema Society are getting creative by opening up a free drive-in movie event.

Metroplex Live announced on Facebook that its 40’ x 22’ screen and drive-in setup will show an Arkansas film — "Antiquities." The screening is set for this Saturday, May 16.

The movie is free, but donations will be accepted at the gate. VIP parking spots are available for a $20 donation.

Per social distancing rules, only 40 cars will be allowed in, so there will be limited space. Gates will open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 8:45 p.m. at 7318 Wind Song Drive in North Little Rock.

Metroplex Live Metroplex Live, Little Rock, Arkansas. 26,572 likes · 174 talking about this · 25,325 were here. Metroplex Live brings you concerts, sporting events, live attractions, and more to Central Arkansas....

The Metroplex says concessions will be delivered to your car and asked bathroom attendants will disinfect the bathrooms after use.

You can call or text 501-681-7552 for more information.

Metroplex Live Drive-In movies coming soon! Our 40' x 22' screen went up for a test drive today. A few adjustments and we'll be ready for you!

RELATED: Arkansas restaurants offer dine-in services with limitations in place

RELATED: Arkansas is as uneven as the state border

RELATED: Extraction is basically a fun video game you can't play