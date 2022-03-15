Friday Night Smackdown returning to North Little Rock with Ronda Rousey

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Friday Night Smackdown is returning to North Little Rock with Rowdy Ronda Rousey.
SmackDown will make it’s way to Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, May 27 at 6:45 p.m.
The SmackDown will feature Universal Champion Roman Reigns Vs. Drew Mcintyre, plus Ronda Rousey And Naomi Vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair And Sonya Deville!
Others include:
- Kofi Kingston
- King Woods
- Sasha banks
- Sheamus
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. and range from $24 to $124.
You can purchase tickets at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.