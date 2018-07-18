LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - See if you can answer this question: What game has gotten so popular that nightspots across central Arkansas are playing it to boost business on weeknights?

The answer? Trivia

Tuesday night is trivia night at the Flying Saucer in Little Rock. With 14 years of history, trivia nights at this Little Rock staple are showing no signs of slowing down.

“As far as we know it's the oldest continuous, still-running live trivia in the state of Arkansas,” trivia jockey Eric Ellis said.

Flying Saucer Manager Slade Wright said he thinks business has picked up over the last few years.

“I was a regular here for a while and I used to come play the games while I was in college,” he said.

And it’s not just tradition that keeps people coming on trivia nights, as bars and restaurants across central Arkansas have joined in on the competition.

Over a dozen miles away on Wednesday nights is trivia at NYPD Pizza

“It's really picked it up otherwise it’s kind of a dull experience on a Wednesday,” NYPD Pizza Manager Jeffery Merkt said.

The format at both places is pretty simple: The trivia jockeys ask the questions, teams put their heads together, then each table of team hands in their answers.

This game is definitely a team effort and every team member has a different role to play.

While one member may be better with science, another may have the inside scoop on sports.

After the rounds are completed, the jockey then totals the score and after about an hour and a half of nail-biting competition, the winner is announced.

But the glass here is half empty -- restaurants and bars are all about customer flow, what's called turning over tables, and you can't do that if all the customers are sitting there for two hours.

“But the smell of food going around always entices them to get something else,” Merkt said.

The prizes aren't very big and are often free food. Which begs the biggest trivia question of all:

What's driving all this?

While Wright said it’s the fellowship and friendships that keep people coming back, Ellis said it’s all about the competition.

“I would say human knowledge is pretty inexhaustible,” Wright said.

One thing we do know about trivia, though, is it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

