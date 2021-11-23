Garth Brooks set to play at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Garth Brooks will perform the first-ever independently scheduled musical concert inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown above is from the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

The most electrifying, explosive and mesmerizing musical force in North America returns to the state of Arkansas on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Garth Brooks will perform the first-ever independently scheduled musical concert inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium as announced by Red Strokes Entertainment.

Brooks, the No. 1 selling solo artist in American history with over 157 million records sold, will make history when he performs in the round on the field at Razorback Stadium.

The appearance will be his first in the state of Arkansas in over seven years and his only stadium concert in Arkansas and Oklahoma in 2022.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. with only three ways to buy: visit ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784 or by using the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device.

Fans are able to purchase up to eight tickets for an all-inclusive price of $94.95 each.