Nickelback to bring 'Get Rollin' tour Walmart AMP this summer

The acclaimed rock band announced their 2023 'Get Rollin' Tour' with Brantley Gilbert, including a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Today, the acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced their 2023 Get Rollin' Tour with Brantley Gilbert with a stop at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20.

As part of the Cox Concert Series, gates for the event will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket presales start on Tuesday, Jan. 24 with sales to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Ticket prices range from $40-$150 plus applicable fees.

According to a release by Walmart AMP, Get Rollin was released on Nov. 18, the first album from Nickelback in five years.

The album debuted at No. 2 across the current rock, alternative, hard music and digital album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria.

The band's success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., according to the Walmart AMP.

Tickets for Nickelback's concert can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

For more information on the Get Rollin tour, along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device