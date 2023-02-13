GODSMACK announces show at Walmart AMP, new album release

The rock band is releasing its newest album on Friday, Feb. 24 and will take the Walmart AMP stage on Tuesday, May 9 as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — GODSMACK with I Prevail will take the stage as part of the Walmart AMP's Cox Concert Series on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

The band will release its newest album, Lighting Up The Sky, on Friday, Feb. 24.

Gates to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

Presales will start on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with tickets going on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35-139.50 plus applicable fees.

The Boston rock band has over 20 years of chart-topping success, accomplishing 11 No. 1 singles at mainstream rock radio. GODSMACK has also had 20 Top 10 hits at the format, four Grammy® nominations, and was named Billboard Music Award's rock artist of the year in 2001.

Tickets for the rock band's show can be purchased online here, in person at the Walmart AMP box office or at the Walton Arts Center Box Office.

New to the Walmart AMP this season is their Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees customers a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.

For more information on GODSMACK, along with other acts coming to the Walmart AMP, click here.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device