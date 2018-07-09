Hot Springs is the kind of town where you can combine a motorcycle rally, an '80s rock band and high school students from the next generation – all on one stage. That musical mix takes place Saturday night as Foreigner headlines a concert at the 2018 Hot Springs Rally.

For the song “I Want to Know What Love Is,” the band makes a point of finding local high school talent to help belt out the chorus. That’s had the choir at the Hot Springs World Class High School excited for almost a year, though they needed a moment to let it sink in at first.

“I have to be honest. I said we got an invitation to sing with the band Foreigner and their response was ‘Who?’,” said Shannon Nash, the choral director for the school. “But then I played it for them and they remembered it.”

“I didn't exactly know who they were by the name but recognized their music and I have heard their music so I was excited,” said Ernie Slater, a sophomore who sings bass along with his classmate Alejandro Villa.

“I went home. I started laughing. I started crying,” said Nichole Putman, whose parents raised her on a steady diet of classic rock. “I was like ‘Dad, guess what?’ I said I'm doing this and he was like, ‘I'm just so happy.’”

The refrain to "I Want To Know What Love Is" was originally tracked by the New Jersey Mass Choir. It was number one on the UK and US Billboard charts in 1985. It's blend of airy keyboards and swelling voices is still a staple of classic rock radio today. For Nash, these kids can handle the moment.

“I make it a point to push them and to push their limits,” she said. I teach them to stretch their range and challenge what they're used to and give them something different.”

“Ms. Nash has really turned this place around,” said Zandera Chinwah, a senior who has seen the choir evolve in three-plus years. “She's worked so hard and we've worked so hard and we're just so proud of ourselves.”

Foreigner makes a $500 donation to the program on top of ongoing support to the Grammy Foundation and its money for arts programs across the country. Nash plans to take these kids from one big stage to learning from others on the show stage.

© 2018 KTHV