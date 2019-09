JONESBORO, Ark. — Time to hop on your big, green tractor and head to Jonesboro, Ark. because Jason Alden is coming for his 'We Back' Tour.

Alden will appear at the First National Bank Arena on Saturday, Feb. 29 with special guests Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver.

Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. and ends Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. After, tickets go on sale Set.p 20, at 10 a.m.