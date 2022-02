Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock N' Roll Cowboy tour to the Simmons Bank Arena in 2022.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Country music star Jason Aldean is bringing his Rock N' Roll Cowboy tour to the Simmons Bank Arena in 2022.

Aldean will be joined by special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver.

They'll make their stop in North Little Rock on September 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m.