Jonas Brothers bringing tour to Walmart AMP in October

The Jonas Brothers, along with Kelsea Ballerini, will be performing at the Walmart AMP in Rogers on October 21 for their 'Remember This Tour.'

ROGERS, Ark. — Jonas Brothers will take the Walmart AMP stage Thursday, Oct. 21, when the Remember This Tour with Kelsea Ballerini comes to Northwest Arkansas. 

Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. and range from $55 to $499.95, plus applicable fees. 

You can purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. 

AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. 

These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.

    

