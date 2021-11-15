Journey announces 2022 tour stop in North Little Rock featuring Billy Idol

Journey, announces their Freedom Tour 2022, featuring special guest Billy Idol.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces their Freedom Tour 2022, featuring very special guest Billy Idol.

They will be making a stop on Saturday, March 19 at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office.

The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage in 40 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights" and more.