ROGERS, Ark — Rock and roll hall of fame group Journey is set to perform at the Walmart AMP next summer, according to a release from the venue Thursday, Oct. 31.

The summer concert is set to be held on June 22, 2020, but concert goers can begin purchasing tickets November 8 at 10 a.m. and they will range in price from $35 to $399.

Journey is best known for hits “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

The hall of fame group will be joined by the group Pretenders, the punk-pop group is best known for songs “I’ll Stand By You” and “Back On The Chain Gang.”

When tickets become available you can purchase them on the Walton Arts Center’s website. You can also read more about the upcoming concert here.