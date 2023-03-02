Actor Judge Reinhold talks Hollywood career, upcoming Rep debut

Judge Reinhold makes his Arkansas Repertory Theatre debut in the Neil Simon comedy "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" and spoke with us about his career.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Neil Simon's comedy Laughter on the 23rd Floor comes to life on stage at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Judge Reinhold, Emmy-nominated actor and comedic legend, stars on the production.

Reinhold is best known for his roles in Beverly Hills Cop, The Santa Clause, and his appearances on the TV series Seinfeld.

This will be Reinhold's first time on stage at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

In an exclusive interview, THV11's Ashley King and Adam Bledsoe got the chance to sit-down with Reinhold to talk about his role.

"We were looking for something just funny. I wanted to bring something funny," Reinhold said.

The play focuses on Max Prince, the star of a weekly comedy-variety show. Max has an ongoing battle with TV executives, who fears his humor is too sophisticated for the average viewer.

"The character I play, the lead guy, he's like a freight train. He's just like a locomotive, and I am usually the type of guy that just hangs back. It's great to use that part of myself..."

The production features a the wild and wacky antics that take place in the writers' room.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor is a play by Neil Simon. Written in 1993, the show focuses on the star and writers of a TV comedy-variety show in the 1950s, and is inspired by Simon's own career as a writer.

Reinhold also spoke with us about the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop movie, which will debut on Netflix in the near future. In addition, he spoke about his career in Hollywood, including his guest appearance on Seinfeld and other roles.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor will run February 2 to 19.