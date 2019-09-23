FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following an upsetting loss to the San Jose State Spartans, the Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to throw out the bad vibes and head into Saturday's game against Texas A&M with a fresh start.

Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel is doing just that.

Starkel took to Twitter following last Saturday's game taking responsibility for the team's loss.

"I let my brothers, my family, my coaches, my University and the whole state of Arkansas down... I promise that we will respond."

To reinforce his promise to respond, Starkel said he’ll be refocusing his attention and ditching his infamous pregame Justin Bieber shirt.

"Bieber shirt has been ripped in half and thrown away. No more nonsense. No more distractions. All I’m focusing on is this team and this season. Nothing else."

About 24 hours later, Justin Bieber responded on his Instagram story, saying he was disappointed in Starkel's decision to ditch the shirt.

In previous weeks, Starkel posted a picture on Instagram, wearing a Justin Bieber shirt while warming up to play. He has been wearing the shirt underneath his pads as a good luck charm during the 2017 season.

"A win is a win. Never gonna be mad to get into “Club Dub," Starkel posted on Instagram.

Following his post, a fan made a fake picture of Justin Bieber wearing a shirt of Starkel wearing a Bieber shirt. Talk about a tongue twister!

As it turns out, the picture was photo-shopped, but Starkel took to Instagram to show his wishful love.

"Preciate the love @justinbieber -- Yes i know it’s fake," Starkel's caption read.