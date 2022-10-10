Katt Williams coming to Simmons Bank Arena in February 2023

Katt Williams, the highly acclaimed comedian and actor, announced that he will be bringing his "2023 and Me Tour" to Simmons Bank Arena in February.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Katt Williams, an award-winning actor and household name in the world of comedy, announced that he'll be bringing his "2023 and Me Tour" to Simmons Bank Arena.

Williams, who has garnered worldwide success over the span of his 20 year career, is slated to make his stop in North Little Rock on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 and will begin his performance at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the comedian's upcoming show are set to go on sale starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are set to go on sale, two days earlier, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices begin at $63 and span up to $254 depending on the type of admission you purchase. There is also an 8 ticket limit per household.