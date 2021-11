Katt Williams announces his World War III Tour is coming to North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Comedy titan and Emmy Award-winning actor, Katt Williams, announces his World War III Tour is coming to North Little Rock.

Performing at the Simmons Bank Arena on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m., Williams brings his unparalleled talents to the stage with new material that blends sidesplitting comedy with thought-provoking social commentary.