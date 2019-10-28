NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Grammy award-winning heavyweights Korn and multi-platinum hard rockers Breaking Benjamin today announced their epic tour set for 2020.

Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night across North America in the new year. Special guests BONES UK will also join the tour on all dates.

Breaking Benjamin We are pleased to announce our new album 'Aurora'. The album feature... s reimagined, acoustic versions of songs along our journey from 'So Cold' to today, with special guests including Lacey Sturm, Scooter Ward of Cold, Adam Gontier, Michael Barnes of @RED, and Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath.

The tour stop at the Simmons Bank Arena is on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Tickets go on sale to general public starting Friday, Nov. 1 at www.ticketmaster.com or LiveNation.com.

Ticket prices range form $39 to $89.

