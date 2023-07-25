Is Rogers near Little Rock? After Lana Del Rey's Instagram post, it is now

Luckily there are plenty of Waffle Houses in the area.

ROGERS, Ark — Just five days after she was seen serving up waffles in Alabama, the singer Lana Del Rey posted two photos on Instagram with captions hinting at a possible show in Arkansas.

"Look out for our show in ROGERS near Little Rock... Tickets on sale soon" the caption under a photo posted Monday evening reads.

While Del Rey's Arkansas geographical awareness could use work, it's safe to say she's more than welcome in the Natural State, whether it's in Rogers, or near Little Rock, or (because maybe she knows something we don't) both.

Despite the confusion, many fans shared their excitement over the cryptic announcement.

"WHAT DOES THIS MEAN GIRL" read one.

"We are here for it, and we have plenty of Waffle Houses! 💜" read another.

And it's true! Considering the Happiness is a butterfly singer has some experience, any nearby Waffle House between Rogers and Little Rock would be lucky to have her.

As if the first photo mentioning the Arkansas show wasn't enough, Del Rey posted another with a similar caption, saying:

"Doing so well

Come to ROGERS near Little Rock"

5NEWS has reached out to a spokesperson for the Walmart AMP on whether an announcement at the Rogers venue is forthcoming and have not heard back.

