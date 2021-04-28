Little Rock 4th of July event Pops on the River making a return

After having to cancel due to COVID in 2020, Pops on the River is ready to bring great local music, food, and fireworks back to central Arkansas!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 37th Annual Pops on the River event, sponsored by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is back on for 2021.

The event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, it will take place at the First Security Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 4 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Pops on the River brings great local music, food, and fireworks to central Arkansas every year.

This year, you can expect music from Nicky Parrish, Rodney Block and the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra along with food trucks, marketplace and more!