Little Rock singer's original song featured in Tyler Perry movie

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A story that’ll make you say 'Hallelejuar' about one Little Rock singer whose dreams are becoming a reality.

Born and raised in Little Rock, Candice Cooper has always had a passion for music.

“At age 4, that’s when I started Tai Quan Do," Cooper said. "In the midst of me doing martial arts, I had a passion for music.”

Singing at age four, a black belt at age six, writing songs at age nine, Cooper had a talent that would soon be recognized by those outside of Arkansas.

“In the midst of me doing shows out of town, I networked with a lot of people," Cooper said. "I came across one of my mentors. He’s a seven time Grammy-nominated producer, Haskel Jackson."

Cooper can even be seen on an episode of BET’s the Xperiement.

“It was basically a brand new show that they were trying out and so I got a chance to be on there, sing.”

But now, Cooper is adding something even bigger to her resume.

“We went through the regular process of submitting the song in and they chose our song out of hundreds of thousands of submissions.”

A Madea Homecoming, released February 25, Cooper’s song Vamanos can be heard on Tyler Perry’s latest comedy.

“It’s kind of like a confidence kind of song where it’s kind of like ‘okay I know I’m ready for this,'" she said. "Anything that comes to me to where I can prove myself, then let’s go, you know, I’m ready for it.”

This is what Cooper calls a dream come true.

“I was like ‘wow, wow,’" she said. "My name is in the credits, along with a lot of mainstream and other talented artists — like that just seems like a dream.”