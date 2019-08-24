ARKANSAS, USA — The Pottsville Police Department, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Little Rock District), and Arkansas Tech University's Department of Public Safety are just a few groups that have participated in the social media frenzy.

So, what is the 'Git Up' challenge and why is everyone doing it?

The challenge was inspired by Blanco Brown's song, 'The Git Up.' People across the world started posting videos of themselves lip-syncing and dancing along to the song, then challenging someone else to do the same, making the challenge and song go viral.

Below, you can see a compilation of Pottsville PD and the Army Corps of Engineers participating in the challenge. You can catch ATU's version of the challenge on their Facebook page.

RELATED: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers having some holiday fun with Christmas karaoke to promote water safety

RELATED: Vilonia Police Department takes us 'Back to the 80's' with their lip-sync challenge