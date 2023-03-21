Little Rock Zoo creates 'passport to fun' to celebrate Spring Break

The Little Rock Zoo has a week of events lined up that visitors can enjoy over Spring Break.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — School is out for Spring Break, and the Little Rock Zoo has the perfect week planned for students at its 'living classroom', which visitors can access with their very own passport to fun.

For nine days, Director of Marketing and Development Joy Matlock said that zoo visitors can learn more about animal abilities during this fun-filled event.

“We're going to be celebrating different types of animal abilities every day of the week starting March 17, all the way through March 26," Matlock said. "Things like animal speed, strength, animal sight, things like that and we are excited to share this knowledge about animals and share how wonderful these creatures are that we are entrusted with the care for.”

Matlock added that she knows people have a choice with what they do with their Spring Break, so they put a lot of love, attention, and care into planning the week.

The carousel will be running, as well as the Diamond Express train— there will be something for everyone.

“Kids can get face painted. We'll have vendors because people sometimes come for the food as well. We will have funnel cakes, we'll have frozen lemonade, we'll have nachos and barbeque, we'll have a new couple new vendors, tacos, and some Italian cream," Matlock described.

Don’t worry if your Spring Break plans didn’t take you out of the country, this passport to fun will allow you to explore the world right here in Central Arkansas.

“We have animals that are from Africa, South Africa, in particular, we have animals that are from Malaysia, we have animals that are from Borneo, different parts of the world that are represented right here in our zoo," Matlock said. "So if you don't have travel dollars, or if you don't have the time to travel, you can come to one space in the middle of Little Rock, Arkansas, and travel the world by visiting these animals.”

The adventure has already started and will go until March 26. The zoo opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m., with the last entry at 3:30 p.m.