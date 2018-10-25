NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange to keep an ancient artifact out of the hands of Loki in this live show at Verizon Arena in March.

The show also features Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow teaming up against familiar Marvel villains.

Special effects, aerial stunts and video projection are all part of the show.

Here's a preview of what the show is like:

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 with tickets from $21.50 to $76.50 and an opening night discounted rate of $16.50.

The shows are at 7 p.m. March 8, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 9, and 11 a.m. March 10.

