In a summer where movies like Black Panther took over the world and Thanos deleted half of that world, a few non-superhero films may have slipped between your fingertips. Don't worry though because we here at THV11 have decided to compile a list of hidden gems you will want to watch.

Credit: A24

Eighth Grade

Eighth Grade is the movie John Hughes would’ve made if he were alive today. Written and directed by first-time director Bo Burnham (best known for his one-man comedy/music shows), Eighth Grade is easily one of the most realistic coming-of-age movies ever. You won’t find a 25-year-old actress portraying a middle schooler in this movie. What you will find in Eighth Grade is the breakout performance of Elsie Fisher, who plays Kayla Day with so much awkwardness and humor that it’s hard not to see her getting a swarm of Best Actress nominations around award season. And contrary to the typical coming-of-age-films, there is no clique that’s out to destroy Kayla’s social life, no teacher that’s threatening to flunk her if she doesn’t study enough. The villain is constant anxiety and Bo Burnham brilliantly makes you feel this throughout the entire movie. Eighth Grade was a joy to watch, and is the only thing associated with eighth grade that I would gladly experience again. - Zach Keast

Credit: A24

Hereditary

The horror genre isn’t for everyone but Hereditary is more than a scary movie. It’s a tension-building, gut-punching, heart-pounding family drama. It’s about four people dealing with the loss of a family member in their own way. The performances are incredible, especially from Toni Collette. One minute she’s breaking your heart and the next she’s sending chills down your spin. I don’t care what Meryl Streep is in this year, Collette deserves some Oscar love, but the real star is director Ari Aster. He manages to make a beautiful movie that looks interesting, doesn’t waste time and scares the heck out of you. Hereditary is a movie that will haunt you long after the credits roll. - JD Roberts

Credit: Annapurna Pictures

Sorry to Bother You

Only a handful of films have managed to capture the zeitgeist of the era they were made while also offering a solid critique on an issue for future generations to consume. In this dark comedy satire of capitalism and living in America, Sorry to Bother You may have entered that small selection of films. First time director Boots Riley takes the idea of certain absurdities in America and multiplies them by a million, forcing the audience to question their own views on capitalism and saying to themselves, "What the hell just happened?" - Michael Buckner

And just in case you've seen the three movies we profiled, we have a list of ten films below that have received a lot of critical acclaim but went under the radar.

Annihilation

Blaze

Blindspotting

Disobedience

First Reformed

Searching

Thoroughbreds

Tully

White Boy Rick

You Were Never Really Here

© 2018 KTHV