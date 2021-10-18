Morgan Wallen coming to Simmons Bank Arena in November

Wallen is set to appear at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Okay country fans, it's the moment you've been waiting for — Morgan Wallen!

Wallen is set to appear at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and range from $53 to $103.

Morgan Wallen has made his mark as "the most wanted man in country” (The New Yorker) with over 7 billion on-demand streams, multi-platinum certifications, and four consecutive #1 hits.

His record-shattering, platinum sophomore effort Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records) topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 10 consecutive weeks upon release, stayed #1 atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 32 weeks and counting, and earned the biggest streaming week for a Country album in history.

Following the breakout success of #1 debut album If I Know Me, with hits like 5X platinum smash "Whiskey Glasses" and 3X platinum "Chasin' You," Dangerous includes current Top 30 radio single “Sand In My Boots,” one of TIME's Top 10 Songs of 2020, “7 Summers,” 4X platinum Diplo collaboration, “Heartless,” and platinum-certified chart-topper “More Than My Hometown.”

The Tennessee native earned 2020's CMA New Artist of the Year and iHeartRadio's Best New Country Artist, and earned three Billboard Music Awards in 2021 including Top Country Artist and Top Country Album.