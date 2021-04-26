Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland will return to downtown Little Rock in 2021

Filmland had to take a different approach during the pandemic, but the Arkansas Cinema Society is planning a return to downtown Little Rock!

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — (Eds. note: The video attached is from Sept. 2020 regarding last year's Filmland events.)

After shifting Filmland into a drive-in theatre experience in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Arkansas Cinematic Society announced Monday its plans to return to downtown Little Rock for the 4th annual Filmland.

“Due to COVID, FILMLAND 2020 was held as a drive-in with great support from the community. We saw some incredible films, like the Nomadland and One Night In Miami… that have now won a host of awards, with Nomadland going on to win Best Picture at last night's Oscars," said Kathryn Tucker, Executive Director of ACS. "We can’t wait to return to Downtown Little Rock and bring the movies everyone will be talking about by next awards season.”

Filmland not only features Oscars hopefuls, but it accepts films that were produced and filmed in Arkansas.

The film event also features great conversations that have included Arkansas director Jeff Nichols, Chloé Zhao, Lee Isaac Chung, Kemp Powers and more.