Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently

The Breckenridge Village movie theater will be having its final curtain call on Thursday, January 5, after being in operation for more than 30 years.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5.

Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation.

According to reports, this closure comes months after the parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld Group, filed for bankruptcy.