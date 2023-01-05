Breckenridge Regal Theater closing permanently

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Regal Breckenridge movie theater will be closing its doors for the last time on January 5.
Hank Kelley, project manager for Breckenridge Village, with Kelley Commercial Partners, confirmed on Wednesday that tomorrow will be the theater's last day of operation.
According to reports, this closure comes months after the parent company of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld Group, filed for bankruptcy.
The theater has been in operation for over 30 years and will be showing its final film, "M3GAN," tomorrow evening at 7:40 p.m.