JONESBORO, Ark. — (KFSM) — Scream, Never Been Kissed and Ready to Rumble star David Arquette has chosen Arkansas as the backdrop for his next film 12 Hour Shift.

12 Hour Shift, written and directed by Brea Grant is a dark horror comedy that’s currently in production in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

The film is about a group of nurses stealing organs and selling them on the black market.

Actors in the motion picture include Angela Bettis, Chloe Farnworth, Kit Williamson, Tara Perry, Nikea Gamby-Turner, and famous wrestler Mick Foley.

Arquette chose the state because production incentives are incredibly competitive with neighboring states — offering a 20% incentive on goods and services, with an additional 10% for Arkansas workforce, virtually a labor credit for all Arkansas hires.

“We’re excited to see the continued growth of the film industry in Arkansas, along with the first-rate production houses that have taken notice and the caliber of projects being created here,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“Thanks to our legislature’s understanding and support of the film industry’s contributions to the quality of life and economic development, we’re able to help bring productions to Arkansas with targeted incentives while highlighting the artistic cast and crew available in our beautiful state. We can’t wait to see how Arkansans’ talents are showcased in ’12-Hour Shift,’ the production currently filming in and around Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas,” continued Gov. Asa Hutchinson.