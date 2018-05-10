It may not feel like fall outside, but it certainly looks like it at the box office. Moviegoers are anticipating a season filled with blockbuster hopefuls and Oscar contenders, and this weekend they have a bit of both.

A Star is Born

On the surface, the fourth iteration of A Star is Born has a lot working against it. It’s a story that everyone knows, featuring a relatively new musician-turned-actress, with a first-time actor-turned-director pulling the strings. But all of that just adds to how great it really is.

Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper, is a rock/blues musician with an affinity for booze and drugs. One night, he stumbles into a bar and meets Lady Gaga’s Ally, a waitress who also happens to be a beautiful singer/songwriter. Jackson eventually asks her to perform with him, they fall in love and she begins her own journey to make a name for herself.

Cooper, who also directs the movie, takes a simple story and gives it layers. The movie isn’t about one musician passing the torch to another, it’s about two people losing themselves and the dark places addiction and fame can take a person. Cooper’s writing and directing make this version of A Star is Born stick out from the others.

Lady Gaga’s performance is fantastic and one that people will be talking about for a while, but it’s hard not to see her as “Lady Gaga” at times. It will be exciting to see where she takes her acting career.

Cooper is the one who really shines in the movie. He plays such a likable but heartbreaking character. Don’t be surprised to see his name pop up in a few Oscar categories because this is without a doubt his Clint Eastwood moment.

You can’t talk about this movie without mentioning the soundtrack. It is right up there with Black Panther for best album of the year. There are a few songs that are kind of silly, but they’re that way for a reason. Every song that Cooper performs, as well as every duet between him and Lady Gaga, are so good and really capture the tone of the movie.

The film may be familiar territory for most, but the execution makes it a journey worth taking again.

Venom

Comic book fans have been waiting for the re-arrival of Venom on the big screen ever since the character was tarnished in the mixed bag that was Spider-Man 3, but the only thing this new film does is create more confusion for the already confused Spider-Man side characters.

This version of Venom attempts to tell the origin of the alien symbiote landing on Earth while carefully avoiding mentioning Spider-Man. Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) has moved out to San Francisco with his girlfriend Anne (Michelle Williams) after being fired from the Daily Globe and now has his own network show.

The couple has almost nothing to do for the first part of the film other than being broke up to advance the plot. The film only gets going when Venom attaches itself to Brock, but even then the film still stumbles to find the right tone for an anti-hero. The action varies from easy to understand to just watching two blobs roll around in the darkness.

And Carlton Drake, played by Riz Ahmed, goes transforms from Elon Musk wunderkind to insane egomaniac cartoon character with little to no explanation. The 40 minutes that were reportedly cut might have helped the audience understand his motives a bit better, but who's to say?

There are flashes of potential in the sloppily written Venom. Hardy plays being infected by the symbiote perfectly and his character's quips make it easy to get behind this version of Venom.

You will leave the film confused, but the post-credits scene will make you excited if a sequel ever comes around.

