LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you already worked through the classic kid movies on Disney+, Netflix and Hulu?
Well, don't you worry because we've picked nine movies you can watch with your kids.
We've broken it down by Rated G, Rated PG and Rated PG-13. Obviously, only show the PG-13 movies to teenagers that you know can handle the subject matter.
Or just put on the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe and you'll be fine.
Rated G
- The Pagemaster
- A lowkey fun kids movie that wasn't seen by many. It stars Macaulay Culkin as young boy who gets sucked into a cartoon by the Pagemaster and must find his way back to real life.
- All Dogs Go To Heaven
- Charlie makes his way back to Earth after going to heaven and befriends an orphan girl. It's a really fun kids movie that is full of cute, funny dogs.
- Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- C'mon, do we need to explain why this one is perfect to watch??
Rated PG
- Hook
- While this Peter Pan retelling was quite controversial at the time (critics did not enjoy it), we can guarantee your kid will love the Lost Boys and Robin Williams as a grown up Peter Pan.
- The Neverending Story
- Another obvious recommendation, but if you're kid is into Stranger Things this is the perfect time to show them where that song at the end of Season 3 came from!
- Hugo
- Yes, Martin Scorsese made a kids movie and it is absolutely peak Scorsese if you know how in love with filmmaking he is. It is a love letter to film, but also an actual great movie.
Rated PG-13
- Stardust
- Space pirates, witches, fallen stars being actual people! It is like a great young adult book come to life and the cast is full of great actors (Robert DeNiro, Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer).
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Another classic. And what better movie to watch about kids being out of school than Ferris Bueller playing hooky.
- Raising Arizona
- While the film deals with some heavy subjects (and ex-con and ex-cop steal a baby and hijinks ensue), it is definitely a fun Coen Brothers movie that you can show your older teenagers. They'll have a ball watching it!
