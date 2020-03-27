LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you already worked through the classic kid movies on Disney+, Netflix and Hulu?

Well, don't you worry because we've picked nine movies you can watch with your kids.

We've broken it down by Rated G, Rated PG and Rated PG-13. Obviously, only show the PG-13 movies to teenagers that you know can handle the subject matter. 

Or just put on the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe and you'll be fine.

Rated G

  • The Pagemaster
    • A lowkey fun kids movie that wasn't seen by many. It stars Macaulay Culkin as young boy who gets sucked into a cartoon by the Pagemaster and must find his way back to real life.
  • All Dogs Go To Heaven
    • Charlie makes his way back to Earth after going to heaven and befriends an orphan girl. It's a really fun kids movie that is full of cute, funny dogs.
  • Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
    • C'mon, do we need to explain why this one is perfect to watch??

Rated PG

  • Hook
    • While this Peter Pan retelling was quite controversial at the time (critics did not enjoy it), we can guarantee your kid will love the Lost Boys and Robin Williams as a grown up Peter Pan.
  • The Neverending Story
    • Another obvious recommendation, but if you're kid is into Stranger Things this is the perfect time to show them where that song at the end of Season 3 came from!
  • Hugo
    • Yes, Martin Scorsese made a kids movie and it is absolutely peak Scorsese if you know how in love with filmmaking he is. It is a love letter to film, but also an actual great movie.

Rated PG-13

  • Stardust
    • Space pirates, witches, fallen stars being actual people! It is like a great young adult book come to life and the cast is full of great actors (Robert DeNiro, Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer).
  • Ferris Bueller's Day Off
    • Another classic. And what better movie to watch about kids being out of school than Ferris Bueller playing hooky.
  • Raising Arizona
    • While the film deals with some heavy subjects (and ex-con and ex-cop steal a baby and hijinks ensue), it is definitely a fun Coen Brothers movie that you can show your older teenagers. They'll have a ball watching it!

