LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Have you already worked through the classic kid movies on Disney+, Netflix and Hulu?

Well, don't you worry because we've picked nine movies you can watch with your kids.

We've broken it down by Rated G, Rated PG and Rated PG-13. Obviously, only show the PG-13 movies to teenagers that you know can handle the subject matter.

Or just put on the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe and you'll be fine.

Rated G

The Pagemaster A lowkey fun kids movie that wasn't seen by many. It stars Macaulay Culkin as young boy who gets sucked into a cartoon by the Pagemaster and must find his way back to real life.

All Dogs Go To Heaven Charlie makes his way back to Earth after going to heaven and befriends an orphan girl. It's a really fun kids movie that is full of cute, funny dogs.

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory C'mon, do we need to explain why this one is perfect to watch??



Rated PG

Hook While this Peter Pan retelling was quite controversial at the time (critics did not enjoy it), we can guarantee your kid will love the Lost Boys and Robin Williams as a grown up Peter Pan.

The Neverending Story Another obvious recommendation, but if you're kid is into Stranger Things this is the perfect time to show them where that song at the end of Season 3 came from!

Hugo Yes, Martin Scorsese made a kids movie and it is absolutely peak Scorsese if you know how in love with filmmaking he is. It is a love letter to film, but also an actual great movie.



Rated PG-13

Stardust Space pirates, witches, fallen stars being actual people! It is like a great young adult book come to life and the cast is full of great actors (Robert DeNiro, Charlie Cox, Claire Danes, Michelle Pfeiffer).

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Another classic. And what better movie to watch about kids being out of school than Ferris Bueller playing hooky.

Raising Arizona While the film deals with some heavy subjects (and ex-con and ex-cop steal a baby and hijinks ensue), it is definitely a fun Coen Brothers movie that you can show your older teenagers. They'll have a ball watching it!



RELATED: Cast Away might be the best unintentional social distancing movie

RELATED: Why we've stopped going to theaters to review movies due to coronavirus concerns