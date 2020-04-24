LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Just like Clark Griswold in any Vacation movie, we are losing our minds while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

But don't worry, we're here to help solve some answers about what the best movie of 1983 is.

And just to get it out of the way, you won't see Scarface or Terms of Endearment on this list.

One, Scarface is overrated and two, Terms of Endearment is great but it just missed our top 10.

10. Strange Brew

9. War Games

8. Risky Business

You may think you remember this Tom Cruise classic, but think again. Yeah, he struts around in his underwear. But do you remember that he actually starts a brothel and has to deal with a pimp?

7. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

6. Monty Python's The Meaning of Life

5. Mr. Mom

4. Trading Places

Absolutely a great movie during the year of Eddie Murphy. Our only warning is that there's blackface in this movie and some of the comedy doesn't age well.

3. Videodrome

2. The Outsiders

1. National Lampoon's Vacation

Clark Griswold is how every dad feels inside and who can't but fall in love with this dysfunctional family. Also, wood grain station wagons are tight and you can't convince us otherwise.

