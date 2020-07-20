We're still stuck at home, so here's the best films of 1992

The coronavirus pandemic is still here and we're still working from home. So here's the best films from 1992 and why sexy Gary Oldman is in the top 10.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been a rough couple of months for the film industry while coronavirus cases continue surge across America and it's doesn't look all that much better if the pandemic continues for the rest of the year.

So, what better time to reflect and relive some nostalgia of the 90s than now?

We've all seen these movies, whether it be catching one on the TV or having the VHS tape at your grandma's house.

Unless you're a Zoomer, who has probably only seen like four of these movies. But guess what Zoomer, now you've got a list of movies to watch from 1992 to pass the time!

10. Bram Stoker's Dracula

This movie has so much going for it and not going for it at the same time. It is Francis Ford Coppola at his most inventive with a wonderful cast.

You have a sexy Gary Oldman and a creepy Gary Oldman. But you also have Keanu Reeves delivering one of the worst accents of all time. It's a lot, but it's amazing.

9. Death Becomes Her

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Death Becomes Her has one of the rare comedic turns by Meryl Streep and it's wonderful. Throw in Bruce Willis being goofy as all get out and you've got a winner.

8. Batman Returns

Danny DeVito as the grossest, nastiest version of a Batman villain ever. What more do we need to say?

7. My Cousin Vinny

My Cousin Vinny is the great movie that everyone seems to forget. Joe Pesci in a non-gangster role crushes it and Marisa Tomei has a breakthrough performance that won her an Academy Award.

6. Aladdin

Robin Williams as Genie is iconic.

5. A League of Their Own

Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Rosie O'Donnell, and more are directed by Penny Marshall in perhaps one of the best sports movies of all time.

4. Malcolm X

Somehow Denzel Washington didn't win an Oscar for his performance of Malcolm X, but this film about Malcolm X's life is still as relevant as it was when he was alive and when it came out in 1992.

3. A Few Good Men

One of the two courtroom dramas that actually elevate the genre and probably also ruined the genre. Jack Nicholson, Tom Cruise and Demi Moore acts their butts off in this film and it is full of memorable quotes.

2. Wayne's World

The rare good Saturday Night Live film! This movie was so popular they literally made the sequel and released it in 1993.

1. Reservoir Dogs