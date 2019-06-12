LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every decade brings upon a new wave of cultural milestones through the beauty of filmmaking. And the 2010s had a lot of films that reinvented genres, brought to light new stories not told in pop culture, and a master classic in how to direction an action movie.

This list is a combination of our three movie critics top 10 lists. In fact, the top five movies could be all ranked first, but we all know the reasons why we chose one movie as the top film of the 2010s.

25. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

24. Bridesmaids (2011)

23. Nightcrawler (2014)

22. Big Sick (2017)

21. Green Room (2015)

20. Inception (2010)

Everyone was talking about this movie in the summer of 2010. Was it all a dream? Who knows!

But Christopher Nolan delivered not only another intelligent movie, but it proved he could handle action movies outside of the Batman trilogy.

19. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

18. Logan (2017)

17. The Act of Killing (2012)

16. It Follows (2014)

15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)

The perception of Scott Pilgrim in 2019 is far different from the perception it had in 2010. A lot has changed in the world, including the way we view "manic pixie dream girl" trope.

No longer is Scott Pilgrim considered cool, instead he comes across as shallow and gross. But the film is held up by Edgar Wright's kinetic creative energy and amazing fight scenes.

14. Toy Story 3 (2010)

13. Phantom Thread (2017)

12. Drive (2011)

11. Prisoners (2013)

10. Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

This is the most and least Wes Anderson movie at all times. Yes, it's just as twee as all his others movies, but the story is presented more like a play. So, yeah, it's Wes Anderson at his best.

9. Beginners (2010)

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

7. Her (2013)

6. Lady Bird (2017)

5. The Master (2012)

4. Whiplash (2014)

3. Moonlight (2016)

What Barry Jenkins captured perfectly in Moonlight are the struggles a black man faces growing up poor while trying to understand their own sexuality. Toxic masculinity is faced head on with wonderful performances by Mahershala Ali and the three different versions of Chiron, who all bring a silent depth to the character.

2. Social Network

Amazing performances from Jessie Eisenberg, future failed Spider-Man Andrew Garfield, and even Justin Timberlake, all showing how Mark Zuckerberg double-crossed and threw his friendships away all to make Facebook.

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

This action movie appeared on all three of our movie critics list and it's easy to see why. It captures everything that people love about Mad Max while reinvigorating the action genre.

Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy deliver some of their best work and the funny part is that there isn't a lot of dialogue in this movie. Characters only talk when they need to.

