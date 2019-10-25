LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — I wanted to look at my phone more than the characters did in Countdown.

Oddly enough, this is the only horror movie released the week before Halloween, and it's fun enough, but you won't be making this movie a new spooky tradition.

So if you're looking for a spooky time at the theaters, maybe go watch It or something else.

The plot is as simple as, "What if an app could tell you when you would die?"

Elizabeth Lail and Jordan Calloway have standard horror movie roles, and P.J Byrne and stand-up comedian Tom Segura have fun with what they're given, but it's not nearly enough to keep you engaged.

The interesting part of this movie is the actual countdown.

We know when the next "scary" part will happen, so it's a great movie to half-pay attention to until the countdown gets closer.

But is that worth $11 for a ticket? It's barely enough for the $5 bin at Walmart.

