LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The amount of new movies coming out since the pandemic hit have been few and far between, but fear not because our first big action movie has hit the digital world!

In Extraction, the most boring movie name ever, we follow Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a mercenary who is hired to save a drug lord's son after he was kidnapped by another drug lord.

The movie's plot is not much more than that, to be honest.

Once that's established, the film immediately jumps into the action and barely lets up until the credits roll.

Directed by Sam Hargave, a stuntman turned director, Extraction has superb stunt work and great action sequences.

The action is frenetic and the cast does a great job managing to fight basically the whole movie while delivering some above average acting.

Hemsworth is at his best here, delivering a sense of equal parts pain and urgency that a soldier-turned-mercenary should have. He is joined by a really strong cast and a fun mid-movie appearance by a Netflix regular.

And while everything is fun to watch, a lot of the times Extraction feels like a video game that you can't play. First of all, the main character's name is Tyler Rake, which is the most video game name ever.

And to top it off, at one point he uses a rake to defeat an enemy!

If you've got the itch for an action movie, Extraction will certainly scratch it...with a rake.

RELATED: We ranked movies from 1983 because what else is there to do during quarantine

RELATED: Joe Versus the Volcano is just as wild & fun as it was 30 years ago

RELATED: Trolls World Tour is like mixing pixie dust with Mt. Dew