Downton Abbey is coming out with a film this month and we've never seen the dang show. Instead, we decided to look back at some of our favorite shows that ended up with a movies of their own.

There's actually a lot of really good movies that were based off TV shows, but we decided to focus on movies that were a continuation of the show itself.

That means great movies like 21 Jump Street, The Fugitive and Mission: Impossible do not cut the mustard here. Sorry folks.

Serenity

If there ever was a series that willed its way into a movie, it's gotta be Firefly.

The show, created by Joss Whedon, was abruptly canceled in its first season, which Fox decide to air out of order. From there, the series was successful on DVD due in large part to its loyal fanbase of Browncoats.

And that's how we got Serenity. Not only does Whedon take Firefly to a logical and emotional conclusion, he doesn't hold back by killing main characters since he knows this is the swansong for the series.

Serenity also re-ignited the trend of creating quasi-redeemable, sympathetic villains in the 2000s. And that's thanks to the brilliant performance by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays The Operative with such conviction and nuance that he steals the show.

The X-Files

The X-Files movie, which was released between the fifth and sixth season, is probably the most and least accessible version of the show.

In some ways, the general audience only needs a passing knowledge of aliens to get into the movie.

But in other ways, there's so much lore from the TV show packed into this movie that it almost makes sense to watch the series before watching it.

Fox Mulder and Dana Scully are perhaps the most iconic character duo ever and when they uncover a conspiracy to hide an alien colonization of Earth, you got the perfect alien stew brewing. Don't eat the stew, only watch it.

Veronica Mars

After the cult classic TV show was canceled in 2007, creator Rob Thomas and Kristen Bell launched a Kickstarter for the film. That fundraising effort paid off and fans got the movie they wanted with basically no studio interference.

Veronica Mars is one of those shows that attained a level of "cult classic" where it actually got popular enough to no longer be a "cult classic" anymore. Crazy how that works!

And now the success of the movie and original series has led to its resurrection once again on Hulu for a fourth season.

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

Okay, look, we're breaking our own rules but we just have to talk about The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course.

Starring the most lovable and energetic person ever (Steve Irwin), this film's plot is hilariously complex for a movie based around the wonderful nature documentary TV show The Crocodile Hunter.

A beacon from a satellite that blew up lands in Australia and a crocodile eats it so the CIA wants to retrieve it. Steve and his wife Terri get mixed up in the fiasco while trying to relocate the crocodile and hilarity ensues.

It's not the greatest film in the world, but the plot is bonkers and Irwin gives it his all whether he's fighting a crocodile or explaining nature conservancy.

