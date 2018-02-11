With the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, movies about bands are on the top of every film and music lover's mind. However, our Getting Reel crew decided to discuss some often-underrated movie bands, such as School of Rock and Stillwater.

Check out some of the classics that are inspired by real musicians, or some bands who exist only in the universe they were created in.

Sex Bob-Omb, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

The three-piece Canadian indie rock band, made up of Stephen Stills, Scott Pilgrim and Kim Pine, is known for its grungy sound and epic battles. The band is iconic for hits like “Threshold” and “Garbage Truck.”

School of Rock, School of Rock

This experimental band with a classic rock-leaning is made up of a grown man and a class of middle schoolers. The band lost a local Battle of the Bands competition, but the audience loved their original song and rendition of “Long Way to the Top” by AC/DC.

Stillwater, Almost Famous

The band Stillwater is based directly on the real-life band of the same name, who was known for their Southern rock ballads from 1973 to 1984. The iconic band embodied all things rock and roll, from the lingering guitar solos to intense vocals.

Sing Street, Sing Street

The band Sing Street is featured in the coming-of-age musical with music resembling The Cure, Duran Duran and The Clash. The band was composed by Danny Wilson, with frontman Gary Clark. Adam Levine and co-wrote and sung the track "Go Now."

Llewyn Davis, Inside Llewyn Davis

Llewyn Davis is a fictional anti-hero based off of the real Dave Van Ronk. The movie follows Davis as he navigates his folk music career. He often faces the battle of creating music for the art of it and success.

The Clash at Demonhead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

This band, named after a classic Japanese video game, embodies everything punk-rock. The blonde-bombshell lead singer is followed by a guitarist and drummer, who make up the rival band to Scott Pilgrim's band, Sex bomb-omb.

