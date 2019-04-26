There's no stone left unturned in Avengers: Endgame, which manages to reach a satisfying conclusion for nearly every plotline that was established in Avengers: Infinity War.

While Infinity War focused on Thanos and his goal of collecting all six Infinity Stones, Endgame is much of the same as the Avengers look to collect all six stones.

But that's where the similarities stop.

The emotional weight of losing half of all living creatures in the universe hits you like a hard punch from Mike Tyson to the kidney. And that guilt is felt through Captain America, Black Widow, Thor and the whole Avengers crew.

While the gravity of the situation is grim, Endgame continues to deliver solid laughs, even from the unlikeliest of characters (Hi, Captain America).

This is a minor spoilers, but to see Tony Stark finally at peace even though he failed to protect Earth is emotionally satisfying yet heartbreaking all at the same time.

And while this feels like the perfect end to the Thanos saga, Marvel has set up some very strong films to help carry the torch into the next saga.

Tears were shed, characters were lost, but there's a new beacon of light for Earth's mightiest heroes.