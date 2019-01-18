The Unbreakable trilogy has finally come to a close and much like the films before it, Glass brings strong characters and interesting ideas but seems to falter when it comes to plot structure and pacing.

Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis return to play Mr. Glass and David Dunn, who have been mostly missing in action since M. Night Shyamalan directed Unbreakable in 2000.

But at the end of Split, which stars James McAvoy as a man with dissociative identity disorder who has a personality that is seemingly supernatural, Dunn returned and that's where Glass picks up.

Everything feels right about the film. The acting and characters are top notch but often times it feels like Shyamalan is more focused on the meta commentary of superheroes in American culture rather than building a satisfying ending.

Jackson, McAvoy and Willis all bring out their best to truly convey the motivations of each person, but the supporting cast led by Sarah Paulson makes the movie feel lived in.

The film is designed for the purest of comic book fanatics, but for the average moviegoer it might leave you broken. And maybe that was by design?