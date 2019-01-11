LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Lighthouse is a claustrophobic, creepy, beautifully shot fever dream of a movie.

Directed by Robert Eggers (The Witch) and starring a phenomenally drunk Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, we follow two lighthouse keepers as they slowly go insane.

That's the whole plot.

But what we're given with the black-and-white letter-boxed movie is dozens of scenes of hallucinations, dreams, and drunken monologues.

The biggest and most impressive aspect of this movie is the cinematography and production design. It's shot to look like a film from the 1920s, and even the sets and props look a little cheap in the best way possible.

If you hate movies without a narrative, this isn't for you. But if you love deciphering frames and debating with your friends over what a certain scene is supposed to mean, go see this right now.

RELATED: Why Freddy Krueger is perhaps the most iconic horror movie villain

RELATED: Survivor: Island of the Idols brings important discussion & a crazy tribal

RELATED: Terminator: Dark Fate is back to what made the franchise so fun to watch