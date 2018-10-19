Everything feels the same when Halloween, another attempt to reinvigorate the series, starts its opening credits. The classic John Carpenter music is moody and atmospheric, Jamie Lee Curtis is back and Michael Myers is once again stalking his prey.

But everything feels just a little off once you work past the nostalgia.

Throughout the film, there is an inconsistent tonal change until the climax of the film. David Gordon Green and Danny McBride's attempts to interject comedy work well, but it doesn't seem to gel with the rest of the film.

The pair fail to capture the essence of what makes a Carpenter film work. Carpenter's script were more about what was between the lines --and its commentary on society, rather than the actual lines themselves. Sometimes his scripts were hokey, but at least they felt like what the characters would say. In this version of Halloween, the delivery of the writing doesn't always hit the write note and characters just disappear without another mention.

While it is always a joy to see Curtis on screen, its hard to connect with this new version of Laurie Strode. Since this film retcons all the sequels, we only learn enough to know she has been waiting to kill Myers for 40 years. Other than that, her character's motives are all over the place, often ending on confusing choices.

There are things to like about this movie however. The final 20 minutes of the film are as tense as the original, but it just takes too long to get to that point.

