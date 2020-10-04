LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At this point in the self quarantines, everyone is basically losing their minds. You've binged all your shows and are consuming all the Tiger King memes, but you need something more!

And so we thought we'd bring to y'all a defense of three bad movies. What better way to celebrate the quarantine by trying to convince you that Spider-Man 3 is a good movie!

Spider-Man 3

I'll admit to all the bad things first: Topher Grace as Venom is a bad idea, relegating Harry Osborn was also a bad idea, and yeah the dancing is corny as heck.

But I will defend that dance scene because it so clearly illustrates that even with the emo Venom symbiote attached, Peter Parker is still this lovable goofy nerd that has no concept of what is cool.

And if you take away all of the Venom stuff you are left with an actual good movie. Sandman is a great Spider-Man villain, who isn't 100% evil just like Doc Ock and Green Goblin.

And although Tom Holland is probably the best Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire probably portrayed Peter as nerdy as you possibly could and I was here for it in 2007. - Michael Buckner

Spenser Confidential

Right now, if you open Netflix, I guarantee you'll see Marky Mark's face telling you to watch Spenser Confidential. And I'm here to tell you, if you have nothing better to do for two hours, it's not too bad.

Don't get me wrong, it is bad, but it's still fun if you've already watched Michael Scott be awkward for the 50th time.

Directed by Peter Berg, and starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Aarkin, and Iliza Shlesinger, it's a serviceable action comedy. Unfortunately when it's not having fun with the over-the-top characters with Boston accents, it takes itself way too seriously in its crooked-cop-conspiracy side story.

This is a movie made for TNT that somehow Netflix paid for. - Zach Keast

Armageddon

I’m not sure what is about the late 90s and early 2000s that made people lose their minds, but Armageddon perfectly encapsulates that madness.

It’s a ridiculous roller coaster of a movie that you can’t stop watching.

The story is insane. The cast is stacked, though I argue this is the movie that broke Bruce Willis. And Michael Bay’s directing induces some sort of weird emotional whiplash.

I could talk about this movie for actual days, but I’ll sum it up with five word for you: Guys, Armageddon is perfectly bad. - JD Roberts

