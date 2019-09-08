Even though it's still 95 degrees outside, summer movie season is over. Blockbuster after blockbuster, the movie studios are starting to wind down and get ready for Oscar season.

So what does that mean for the box office? Unleashing five movies at once (some cities are even getting seven or eight).

So in case you're wanting to catch a movie before you send your kids to school, or just need something to do this weekend, here's a list of the five that are coming to central Arkansas.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Based off of a popular book, this is the third dog movie of the year. Following Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia) who's a Formula One race car driver and his dog who's voiced by a seemingly wise Kevin Costner. If you love dog movies, you already know what you're in for. Bring your tissues.

Warner Bros





The Kitchen

Based off of a graphic novel, it's a star-studded 1970s mob movie. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss team up to lead the mob in Hell's Kitchen after their husbands go off to prison. If you love gangster movies and this cast, this is the movie for you.

Paramount Pictures, Walden Media, Nickelodeon Movies, Media Rights Capital

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Remember Dora The Explorer? This is that, but in movie-form. Great for young kids, or fans of the long-running Nickelodeon show.

Aldis Hodge stars as Brian Banks in Tom Shadyac’s BRIAN BANKS, a Bleecker Street release. Credit: Katherine Bomboy / Bleecker Street

ShivHans Pictures; Gidden Media

Brian Banks

Based on a true story of Brian Banks, a high school football star who was accused of a crime he didn't commit but went to prison anyway. Eventually, his case was won and made it to the NFL. Directed by Tom Shadyac, who made Ace Ventura and Liar Liar (weird, right?). It's great for football fans, or if you love true-to-life tales of redemption. And, of course, football.

Entertainment One, CBS Films, Sean Daniel Company

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Based off of all the popular horror short stories that would fly off the shelves at book fairs in elementary school. If you couldn't tell from the title, this is a scary movie. But it's mainly meant for young adults, and rated PG-13, so it'll most likely be packed this weekend.

