LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Let's get this out of the way: The 2020 version of The Grudge absolutely sucks.

You would think since Sam Raimi produced Don't Breathe and Crawl back-to-back that he was on a roll as a producer.

Nope.

This new Grudge, which is based off the 2004 American film and the original Japanese series, takes place around the same time as the Sarah Michelle Gellar one.

And if you've never seen one of these movies, a "grudge" is actually a curse that happens when someone dies during an intense rage.

The film does nothing with that.

Directed by Nicolas Pesce, The Grudge is boring in all the ways a horror movie shouldn't be and the scares are either too predictable or don't linger long enough to have a punch.

If you're looking for a slow building horror movie that can remain exciting to watch, The Grudge is not that.

Avoid this movie unless you need a really good nap.

RELATED: These are the 11 best movies of 2019

RELATED: Cats isn't for everyone, but you'll love it if you embrace the weirdness

RELATED: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a disappointing end to a great saga