LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's hard to believe that in just two years, Arnold Schwarzenegger helped change the landscape of big budget action movies with Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Total Recall.

He also did Kindergarten Cop in between those movies, but that's an entirely different discussion.

Although a lot of people credit Terminator 2 with reinventing the blockbusters, some of the credit needs to go to Total Recall as well.

Total Recall, which came out 30 years ago, wasn't the first sci-fi movie to be high concept, intelligent by any means. In fact, the 80s was a great time for sci-fi.

Movies like Blade Runner and The Fly weren't blockbusters. Yes, they are all-time classic that have helped influence many of the sci-fi movies we see today.

But Total Recall, and to a larger extent Philip K. Dick novels, helped shaped some of the most iconic sci-fi movies of the 90s and the 21st century.

Movies like The Matrix and Inception have very similar ideas presented as one that show up in Total Recall.

In Total Recall, we meet Douglas Quaid (Schwarzenegger) who just wants to go on a vacation but instead opts to get a memory implant vacation as a secret agent on Mars.

Something messes up during the process and then Quaid is chased down by people who truly believe he is a secret agent.

From there, Quaid questions his own reality and sanity as he tries to figure out the truth.

It's truly an insanely fun movie that's bolstered by great acting from Schwarzenegger, Sharon Stone, Rachel Ticotin and the whole cast.

It also helps that it was directed by Paul Verhoeven, who just created another sci-fi classic called Robocop.

The last legacy of Total Recall will remain in its exciting plot, amazing special effects and ability to create a successful mold for all blockbusters to emulate in the future.

