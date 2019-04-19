When you look back 20 or 30 years, there are certain years that standout for film. But while it can argued about which year is the most important, 1999 is without a doubt one of the best years in film.

There are literally so many good movies that we can't even begin to describe every film in detail. From The Matrix to Fight Club, 1999 revolutionized film-making not only through great stories but groundbreaking technology that changed cinema forever. No one will ever forget the "bullet time" effect or those moments from American Pie.

Below you will find our favorites from 1999:

JD's Top 2

Iron Giant Galaxy Quest Painful Reminder/Honorable Mention: Star Wars: Episode 1: Phantom Menace

Zach's Top 5

Office Space South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut Man on the Moon Being John Malkovich The Sixth Sense

Michael's Top 10

The Talented Mr. Ripley The Matrix Eyes Wide Shut Magnolia Ravenous Being John Malkovich Boys Don't Cry Man on the Moon Galaxy Quest 10 Things I Hate About You

