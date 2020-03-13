LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The State of Arkansas recently announced six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which prompted several events and businesses to announce changes being made to stop the spread of the virus.

That trend has been happening all across America as more and more cases are being confirmed.

And these rescheduling and cancellations have impacted the release schedule of movies like No Time to Die, A Quiet Place Part II, Mulan and Fast and Furious 9.

With all that in mind, we have decided that for the rest of March we will not go to our local movie theaters to review new releases.

The biggest reason for our decision is not that several movies have moved their release dates, but because we want to use our platform to encourage people to stay home.

It has been clear that a gathering of large crowds is an easy place for "super-spreading events" and movie theaters definitely can draw sizable crowds depending on the movie.

But that isn't to say we are stopping doing movie reviews entirely. We still have content being released through streaming platforms and older movies to recommend.

So, please, if you are worried about the coronavirus outbreak to stay home and watch some of your favorite movies instead of going out to the movie theaters.

