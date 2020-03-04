LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We know you won't ever get tired of binge watching some of your favorites like The Office or Friends or Parks & Rec or Seinfeld, but we've picked all wildly different shows to give you a little break.

Plus, you're gonna need some more shows to watch while we are all stuck at home for the next month or two.

The West Wing

Created by Aaron Sorkin, The West Wing is the rare political show that does not bog itself down in the details of politics. It makes it very easy to understand what it is like to be President and what it's like to work for a president.

With a stacked cast (Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, etc.) and superb writing, The West Wing is just as fresh and topical as it was 20 years ago.

You can find every season on Netflix.

Living Single

Living Single was Friends before Friends came along and it deserves its due justice.

Starring Queen Latifah, Living Single follows six friends in New York in a sitcom environment. Like we said, it was Friends!

But unlike Friends, Living Single feels about as 90s as it possibly could be in the best way. If you grew up in the 90s either as a kid, teen or adult you will absolutely be hit with nostalgia.

The fashion is iconic, the acting is great and dare we say...it's better than Friends!

All five seasons can be found on Hulu.

Love

Love is a super realistic show about dating, co-written and sometimes directed by Judd Apatow. Paul Rust wrote it about his relationship with his wife, apparently.

It follows Gus who is an aspiring writer/helpless romantic who literally bumps into Micky, who works at a radio station, and they fall in love. It’s that simple.

This is a mega-easy watch, you can watch the entire series in a day. Each episode is around 25 minutes, they range from hilarious gross-out humor, to shockingly romantic and cute, to heartbreaking and depressing and pure cringe. It deals with mental health, drug abuse, and all of the ups and especially downs of relationships.

The great aspect of this show is nearly all of the characters are likable and despicable at the same time. Just like real people. They’re not perfect. And neither are their relationships.

The entire series can be found on Netflix.

